Asia Bibi's lawyer in hiding in Holland

Arranging an interview with Saif-ul-Malook is not straightforward.

He has been in hiding since arriving in the Netherlands last weekend.

First, I have to meet an activist from a group which campaigns against the persecution of Christians around the world.

Once they were satisfied I was who I said I was, I was asked to meet the lawyer and another activist at a motorway service station somewhere in Holland.

I was asked to be vague about the location to help protect him from possible assassination.

It's a valid concern because while his client, Asia Bibi, was on death row for eight years, two Pakistani politicians were killed for speaking out in her defence.