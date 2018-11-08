- ITV Report
-
Car Crime: How Safe Are You? - Tonight
Rates of car theft are the highest they’ve been in years, and new technology makes it all too easy for criminals to help themselves to people’s cars. ITV Tonight is asking should the manufacturers be doing more, why aren't the police catching more criminals, and what can the public do to keep their car safe?
Relay Theft
After years of falling crime rates, car theft is on the rise again with around an extra 57,000 crimes between 2015 and 2017. One reason for this, is the rise in keyless or relay theft.
ITV Tonight visits Thatcham Research Centre to understand how relay theft works. Thatcham Research Centre is an engineering facility that tests all makes of cars for their safety and security.
The Manufacturers: Should They Be Doing More?
Relay theft is affecting keyless cars across the industry, The ADAC, the German equivalent of the AA have tested hundreds of brands of keyless cars since 2015, and they’ve managed to break into the vast majority of them using relay technology.
David Jamieson is the crime commissioner for the West Midlands - which has one of the worst car theft problems in the UK. Earlier this year, he held a conference with the motor manufacturers to ask them what they’re doing about the problem.
The Society for Motor Manufacturers and Traders told Tonight:
The Police: Why Aren't They Catching More Criminals?
Statistics suggest this pressure on the police is affecting how many car thieves are caught. The Press Association looked at Home Office data and found with three quarters of all car thefts - cases were closed with no suspect identified.
Professor Fitzgerald also points out car theft is not being investigated properly because according to sentencing information from the Office of National Statistics, such crimes are a low priority.
Greater Manchester Police told us that:
The Victims
For the victims of any crime, the impact can be massive. We speak to two families who had their cars stolen in South Manchester in the last month. In both cases thieves broke into their houses to steal car keys. And it was this they found most upsetting. Both families are even considering buying old cars so they don’t get broken into again.
What you can do?
If you are concerned about your car’s security, there are simple steps you can take to keep your car safe.
Thatcham Research Centre say pay a visit to your car dealer to see if there might be a software update on your key fob.
Curiously, two other solutions exist - which rely on very old technology. Crime Reduction Manager Mark Silvester, of West Midlands Police talks us through what we can do to keep our cars safe.
He recommends a faraday bag, which is a bag made of flexible metal fabric and can block electromagnetic fields and stop your key ‘talking’ to the car. Mark also recommends a steering wheel lock, which works by locking the steering wheel so the car cannot be driven. Both devices have been around for over 100 years old.
For more information please go to these links:
- https://www.police.uk/crime-prevention-advice/vehicle-crime/
- https://www.theaa.com/driving-advice/security/car-crime
- https://www.autoexpress.co.uk/car-tech/101890/how-to-avoid-keyless-theft
- https://www.smmt.co.uk/industry-topics/safety-security/