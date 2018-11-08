Children are developing digital footprints before they can even go online - via data gathered through 'smart' toys

Technology companies are gathering data on children via their toys - and often don't make it clear exactly what they do with it, experts have warned.

A report from the Children’s Commissioner for England argued many parents and children were not fully aware of the extent to which information was being shared across online services and devices, on parents’ social media profiles as well as through internet-connected toys.

The commissioner, Anne Longfield, said: “Children are often shocked to learn just how information and data is collected about them as they grow up, from the information stored by new gadgets like Alexa to data held by their schools.

“We need to make sure that they can make informed choices about the data they are giving away and that their parents know who knows what about their kids."

As technology becomes an increasing part of daily life, the digital footprints of children are getting bigger.

The report, entitled ‘Who Knows What About Me’, estimates that children aged 11 to 16 post to social media on average 26 times a day – meaning as many as 70,000 posts about themselves online by the time they turn 18.

It also argues that even children too young to be online are being exposed to data collection by connected toys that capture audio or video.