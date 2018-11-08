The Duke of Sussex visited Westminster Abbey's Field of Remembrance on Thursday to commemorate the Armistice centenary . Prince Harry saw the memorial and laid a cross of remembrance three days before the anniversary of 100 years since the end of the First World War. It is the sixth time the duke has attended the event. He took part in a two-minute silence, which was held after the Last Post was played, before meeting ex-service men and women from across the Armed Forces who have served in a number of conflicts.

Prince Harry lay a cross of remembrance. Credit: PA

The Duke of Sussex visits the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey. Credit: PA

The Field of Remembrance has been held in the grounds of Westminster Abbey since 1928, and is organised by the Poppy Factory. But back there 90 years ago, only two tribute crosses were planted. There are now around 70,000 produced by the Poppy Factory each year, for planting on more than 360 plots at the Abbey. Each one remembers someone who has fallen in the conflict. Greg Hedges, who is part of the Staffordshire Regiment Association, said the duke's presence "makes all the difference".

Greg Hedges from the Staffordshire Regiment Association. Credit: ITV News

He said: "It's always attended by a senior royal, which is brilliant. Harry being the soldier's prince, makes all the difference." Prince Harry was particularly drawn to Watchman Six, who is in fact a puppy and a mascot of the Staffordshire Regiment.