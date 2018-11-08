Dutch ‘positivity guru’ launches legal bid to lower his age by 20 years

A Dutch 'positivity guru' has launched a legal bid to change his birthday in order to lower his age by 20 years - to 49.

TV personality Emile Ratelband, who is in his 60s, says his legal appeal is consistent with other forms of "personal transformation" gaining acceptance and government recognition in the Netherlands and around the world.

“With this free(dom) of choice, choice of name, freeness of gender, I want to have my own age. I want to control myself,” he said.

Mr Ratelband says he wants to avoid age discrimination in society - especially on dating websites.

“So when I ask for a mortgage, for example, they say it’s impossible,” he said. “If I go on Tinder, then I get women from 68, 69, when women are there.”

“I don’t want to lie,” he said. “I want to be myself, so don’t force me to lie.”