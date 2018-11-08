Gareth Southgate defends giving Wayne Rooney final England appearance

Gareth Southgate has defended giving the England's record goalscorer Wayne Rooney a farewell appearance in celebration of his contribution to the national team.

Rooney will feature for a 120th cap in next Thursday's friendly against the United States at Wembley Stadium, despite retiring from international duty in August 2017.

“Those discussions started 12 months ago. We have an opportunity with the game at Wembley to pay tribute,” Southgate said.

“We have brought former players back to speak and present shirts. I think all the players respect Wayne's contribution and that he deserves the best possible send-off.”