'God dun butter my bread' - Prince Charles breaks into Pidgin during Nigeria speech

Prince Charles showcased his language skills during a trip to Nigeria, breaking into Pidgin when delivering a speech to Commonwealth representatives in the capital.

Opening his speech in Lagos, the Prince of Wales told the crowds that "God dun butter my bread", meaning "God has blessed me", as he recalled that it was almost 30 years since he had last visited the city.

Later on during his speech, when talking about the successful work of his charity, The Prince's Trust - an organisation which works with vulnerable young people - and plans to bring some of its programmes to west Africa, the 69-year-old said: "In fact, for every pound invested by The Prince's Trust in the enterprise programme we run, £4.30 is returned in social value.

"As they say out here: 'If life dey show you pepper, my guy, make pepper soup,'" meaning to "make something good out of a bad experience" or "life is what you make it".

The Prince's Pidgin was met with laughter from his audience on the final day of his autumn tour of west Africa with the Duchess of Cornwall which has seen them visit the Gambia, Ghana and Nigeria.

Part of Prince Charles' itinerary in Nigeria was cancelled at short notice - a trip to the city of Jos - earlier this week due to violence in the region.