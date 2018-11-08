Grandfather uses 12 phones to play Pokémon Go

A 70-year-old grandfather from Taiwan uses 12 phones to make the most out of playing Pokémon Go.

Chen San-yuan, who is sometimes referred to as Uncle Pokémon, has been seen with phones strapped to both his bike and to his body.

He spends more than $1,000 each month on equipment and in-app purchases.

The grandfather plays the game to help him meet new people, according to local news.

Mr San-yuan also carries a bag of batteries with him that gives him more than 20 hours of playing time.

Sometimes he stays out until the early hours of the morning playing the game.