Health Secretary dismisses need to publish Brexit advice amid mounting pressure

A senior Cabinet minister has insisted it is “not normal” for the Government to publish full legal advice amid mounting pressure to release documents linked to Brexit. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, the Government’s chief legal adviser, could answer questions in the Commons and added a decision to release legal advice would be one in “exceptional circumstances” by the Prime Minister. Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, who chairs the Eurosceptic European Research Group (ERG), suggested the information should “certainly be made available” to Cabinet ministers to ensure they know what they are signing up to. But he added he is more concerned over whether the deal is good or bad rather than all MPs seeing such advice, while also expressing wider concerns about Cabinet being “bounced” into Brexit decisions.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Theresa May’s minority Government allies the DUP and Brexiteer MPs, including Environment Secretary Michael Gove, are among those who want to see the full legal advice setting out how any customs arrangement to avoid a hard Irish border could be ended to avoid it becoming a permanent settlement. A Commons vote on the documents could be forced when Parliament returns after its mini November recess, which would pile further pressure on the Prime Minister – who will travel to Belgium on Thursday to attend a working dinner with Nato leaders. Elsewhere, European Council president Donald Tusk and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker will deliver speeches in Finland. UK Cabinet ministers have been invited to review the text of the withdrawal agreement which has so far been secured in negotiations with Brussels. Mrs May last month told MPs that 95% of the deal had been agreed, although the key sticking point of the “backstop” to prevent a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland remained unresolved. After a marathon session on Tuesday, the Cabinet is on stand-by for fresh talks to agree a Brexit deal if there are further developments. The PM’s plan would see the whole UK effectively agree to remain in the customs union to help avoid a hard border with Ireland as a backstop if no other arrangement can be found.

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox Credit: Victoria Jones/PA