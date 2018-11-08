London Waterloo station recruits hawk after complaints of pigeons stealing food

Bosses at the UK’s busiest railway station have recruited a hawk to scare off pigeons following a spate of complaints from passengers.

Aria will be the first bird of prey to patrol London Waterloo in 18 months.

There are 27 food and drink retailers at the Network Rail-managed station, and many customers have complained about pigeons pecking at food and leaving a mess.

Recent TripAdvisor reviews of the station’s venues include a warning about “loads of pigeons flapping around whilst you are trying to eat” and a description of someone having to “fight pigeons for my food”.