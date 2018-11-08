Tickets to see Michelle Obama at sold out Southbank Centre event advertised for thousands of pounds

Tickets to see Michelle Obama speak in London have been offered for re-sale online for hundreds of times their face value after rapidly selling out.

The former First Lady is due to appear at London's Southbank Centre on December 3 to talk about her upcoming book 'Becoming'.

The venue's capacity is just over 2,700, but such was the demand for tickets that more than 55,000 people were in an online queue at one point.

Unsurprisingly tickets soon sold out after going on general sale on Thursday morning, but some have been listed on resale site Viagogo.

Official prices for the event varied from £30 to £125, but there were tickets on sale on Viagogo for thousands of pounds, with reports some had been offered for more than £70,000.

The Southbank Centre said any tickets being sold "without our authorisation by any unauthorised third parties" will be cancelled.