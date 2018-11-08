- ITV Report
At least 11 people injured in California bar shooting
At least 11 people have been shot in a California bar hosting a college country music night.
Several police cars and emergency service vehicles attended the scene in Thousand Oaks around 11.20pm local time on Wednesday.
Authorities said the incident took place at the Borderline Bar & Grill - though the extent of the injuries is not yet known.
It has not been confirmed either if anybody died.
A sheriff's deputy was among those to have been hurt.
Footage on social media appeared to show people being carried away.
Ventura County Sheriff's Office described the situation as a "very active scene".
The status of the gunman has not yet been confirmed, but police said they did not believe there was a wider threat to the public.
Witnesses described the shooter as wearing a ski mask, baseball cap and dressed in all black.
Authorities said that they responded to a "shots fired" emergency call, and that some officers on arrivals heard shooting.
Witnesses told ABC News that a man fired several shots from a handgun before tossing smoke grenades and firing again.
Police said that at least 30 shots had been fired.
One witness, a regular at the Borderline Bar & Grill, described hearing "very loud" gunshot sounds inside the venue.
Erika Sigman said the shooting was "very fast and very rapid", adding that she also saw smoke.
Ms Sigman said that she and friends then lay on the ground because many people were screaming
"Once the shots kept going and going and going we just heard people say run and we hooked it as fast as we could," she said.
Another witness reported: "I was on the dancefloor dancing at the time, all my friends were at the table by the door.
"I heard the gunshot, turned around and saw him shoot a couple more times.
"Within a split second everyone yelled 'get down'."
She added that there was "huge panic" as people attempted escaping, with some using barstools to break windows.