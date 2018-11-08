At least 11 people injured in California bar shooting

At least 11 people have been shot in a California bar hosting a college country music night.

Several police cars and emergency service vehicles attended the scene in Thousand Oaks around 11.20pm local time on Wednesday.

Authorities said the incident took place at the Borderline Bar & Grill - though the extent of the injuries is not yet known.

It has not been confirmed either if anybody died.

A sheriff's deputy was among those to have been hurt.

Footage on social media appeared to show people being carried away.