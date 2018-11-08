PM promising all things to all people on Brexit – Nicola Sturgeon

Speaking ahead of a meeting of the British-Irish Council on the Isle of Man, which will be also be attended by her counterpart in Wales as well as Ireland’s Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington MP and representatives of the governments of Guernsey, Jersey and the host island, Ms Sturgeon said it is time for the UK Government to be “straight with people”.

Scotland’s First Minister claimed Theresa May is not constructing a lasting deal and is trying to dupe people and hide the damage leaving the EU will cause.

Nicola Sturgeon has said the UK Government is risking a disastrous Brexit by promising all things to all people.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

She said: “The Prime Minister isn’t putting together a deal that will last. Instead she’s promising all things to all people and hoping no-one will notice.

“It is simply not possible to pull the wool over people’s eyes in this way and it is a recipe for Brexit disaster.

“The Prime Minister is simultaneously promising the UK will be out of the customs union while it seems she is negotiating behind closed doors to try to stay in it.

“She says she will protect jobs but promises to take Scotland and the UK out of the single market, which will cost thousands of jobs.

“She promised fishermen the UK would be out of the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) by March next year but has agreed to stay in the CFP, without existing voting rights, until at least the end of 2020.”

The SNP leader said these positions are a “desperate attempt to keep the warring factions of the Conservative Party together” but warned it would “unravel and lead to yet more chaos”.

She added: “It is time to be straight with people. The only way, short of remaining in the EU, to protect jobs and living standards, is to stay in the single market and customs union.

“The UK Government must change course before it is too late.”

A UK Government spokeswoman said: “We are confident that we will secure a deal with the EU that works for all parts of the UK, including Scotland.

“We have been clear that the whole of the UK will be leaving the single market and the customs union.”