Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust placed under special measures over baby deaths concern

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust is now under special measures. Credit: PA

A hospital trust at the centre of an investigation into baby deaths has been placed under special measures. Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust now finds itself under the supervision of NHS Improvement following a series of allegedly "avoidable" deaths. A letter from Health Secretary Matt Hancock announcing the news was published on Thursday. He revealed that the decision had been made for "reasons of quality", and cited "ongoing concerns" about the Trust's performance. The measure is aimed to ensure patient safety.

The letter from Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirming the move.

The "avoidable deaths" occurred over a two-year period at the Trust. A failure to properly monitor the baby's heart rate is said to have been a contributory factor in five of seven deaths. The Trust's maternity services were severely criticised in an official report published last year. In August, the Trust was subject to a number of unannounced visits by health inspectors, after which further concerns were raised.

Kate Stanton-Davies, pictured with her mother Rhiannon, died in 2009. Her death sparked questions into the Trust. Credit: Family handout