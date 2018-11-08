- ITV Report
Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust placed under special measures over baby deaths concern
A hospital trust at the centre of an investigation into baby deaths has been placed under special measures.
Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust now finds itself under the supervision of NHS Improvement following a series of allegedly "avoidable" deaths.
A letter from Health Secretary Matt Hancock announcing the news was published on Thursday.
He revealed that the decision had been made for "reasons of quality", and cited "ongoing concerns" about the Trust's performance.
The measure is aimed to ensure patient safety.
The "avoidable deaths" occurred over a two-year period at the Trust.
A failure to properly monitor the baby's heart rate is said to have been a contributory factor in five of seven deaths.
The Trust's maternity services were severely criticised in an official report published last year.
In August, the Trust was subject to a number of unannounced visits by health inspectors, after which further concerns were raised.
In his letter, Mr Hancock said: "It is clearly disappointing to see the Trust being placed in special measures.
"However, in light of ongoing concerns about the Trust's quality and performance and recent concerns raised by the Care Quality Commission, I believe that this is the right decision to take to ensure safe services for patients."
He added: "Clearly there is a lot of work to be done. NHS improvement will support the Trust to deliver the highest quality of care for patients, and I will continue to closely monitor developments at the Trust."
The Trust's chief executive said that it had been "trying to fix a number of legacy problems".
"These issues have been many years in the making. This is a huge challenge and putting things right is not an easy matter," Simon Wright said.
"Over the last few weeks we have been discussing with NHS Improvement what extra support could be made available if the trust was placed in special measures.
"We absolutely welcome that extra support that comes with special measures and NHS Improvement's support for the trust's leadership to make the necessary improvements."