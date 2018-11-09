£10,000 reward to find shooter who injured cousins outside children's Halloween party

A reward of up to £10,000 is being offered following an “outrageous” drive-by shooting in which two teenagers were shot outside a children’s Halloween party.

The cousins, aged 14 and 15, were hit by a single round which passed through one victim and into the other outside a party in Handsworth, Birmingham, on Friday, November 2.

The shooting, involving what police believed to be a “powerful” firearm, happened at 8.15pm in Victoria Road, as the boys were standing on the doorstep of a relative’s house.

The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering the reward of up to £10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the offence.