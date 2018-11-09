Britain's knife crime epidemic claims the lives of at least 35 people under the age of 20 ITV News investigation reveals

Thirty five teenagers have been stabbed to death in the UK so far this year- three in the last eight days in London.

Data compiled by ITV News shows each victim of murder or manslaughter aged 19 or under in the UK since January 1st, 2018.

The majority of deaths have been gang related, two in domestic violence and a small number in random attacks.

This year's fatal stabbings have already claimed more lives than up to this time in 2017 in England and Wales.

Many cases are still being investigated or prosecuted by police, and in many cases suspects have been arrested and bailed and re-bailed.

In one murder case there is to be a retrial.