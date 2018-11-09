Chancellor Philip Hammond warns of no deal 'economic shock'

Some would argue that Brexit feels like it’s being organised in a brewery.

On Friday morning, the Chancellor visited one of Britain’s oldest breweries - Fuller’s - not to drown his sorrows, but to toast a modest success.

The economy grew by 0.6% between July and September - the strongest growth in two years.

Exports and household spending were strong.

A combination of England’s unexpected success at the World Cup and the wonderful summer sunshine boosted retail spending.

The Chancellor claims the performance demonstrates the “fundamental strength” of the economy, but the solar-powered economic surge was short-lived: momentum fell away after July.

Gross domestic product ((GDP) the market value of all the final goods and services produced in a certain period) didn’t grow at all in August and September.

What happens next depends on the outcome of the negotiations that will determine our future trading relationships with the European Union.

Philip Hammond believes the stakes couldn’t be higher.