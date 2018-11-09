Conjoined twins successfully separated by surgery in Australia

A team of 18 were involved in the operation performed at Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital.

Nima and Dawa, two 15-month-old girls, shared a liver and were joined from the lower chest to just above the pelvis.

Conjoined twins have been successfully separated after undergoing a six-hour long surgery in Australia.

Dr Joe Crameri, the hospital's head of paediatric surgery, was positive about the future of the girls health.

He said: "There will be challenges over the next 24 to 48 hours as with any surgery.

"We feel quietly confident that we will have a good result and that's what I just told mum now upstairs.

"But as all post-operative things we have to closely monitor things now for a little while to be sure that we achieve our aim."