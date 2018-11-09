- ITV Report
-
Conjoined twins successfully separated by surgery in Australia
Conjoined twins have been successfully separated after undergoing a six-hour long surgery in Australia.
Nima and Dawa, two 15-month-old girls, shared a liver and were joined from the lower chest to just above the pelvis.
A team of 18 were involved in the operation performed at Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital.
Dr Joe Crameri, the hospital's head of paediatric surgery, was positive about the future of the girls health.
He said: "There will be challenges over the next 24 to 48 hours as with any surgery.
"We feel quietly confident that we will have a good result and that's what I just told mum now upstairs.
"But as all post-operative things we have to closely monitor things now for a little while to be sure that we achieve our aim."