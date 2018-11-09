A "remarkable" decline in fertility rates around the world is leading to a “baby bust” in many countries including the UK, health experts have warned, meaning that current rates are not now high enough to maintain current population levels.

Since 1950, globally fertility rates - which represent the average number of children a woman delivers over her lifetime - have declined in 91 nations, including the UK, Singapore, Spain, Norway and South Korea.

In order to maintain the current population size, the average number of live births per woman must be 2.1 children.

In the UK, the rate is 1.7 children per woman, while worldwide it has fallen to 2.4 children, down from 4.7 in 1950.

While fertility rates are falling in many western countries, 104 nations worldwide are still seeing population increases due to their high fertility rates (rates above two).

The findings of the the large-scale study have been published in the medical journal, the Lancet.