Dubai police begin training on flying motorbikes

Police in Dubai have started training officers to use a flying motorbike - the hoverbike - in the hope first responder units can reach difficult areas.

The general director of Dubai Police's artificial intelligence department, Brigadier Khalid Nasser Alrazooqi, said his officers were "already training" to pilot the hoverbike.

Hoversurf - a Russian-owned company based in California - has gifted Dubai’s police its first serial production of the "electric vertical take-off and landing (EVTOL) bikes", after a deal was signed last year.

The futuristic vehicles are set to launch in 2020.

A video of one officer learning to operate the vehicle was shared on YouTube.