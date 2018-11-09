- ITV Report
Dubai police begin training on flying motorbikes
Police in Dubai have started training officers to use a flying motorbike - the hoverbike - in the hope first responder units can reach difficult areas.
The general director of Dubai Police's artificial intelligence department, Brigadier Khalid Nasser Alrazooqi, said his officers were "already training" to pilot the hoverbike.
Hoversurf - a Russian-owned company based in California - has gifted Dubai’s police its first serial production of the "electric vertical take-off and landing (EVTOL) bikes", after a deal was signed last year.
The futuristic vehicles are set to launch in 2020.
A video of one officer learning to operate the vehicle was shared on YouTube.
Mr Alrazooqi told CNN: "Currently we have two crews already training (to pilot the hoverbike) and we're increasing the number."
The company’s chief operating officer Joseph Segura-Conn said the force could order as many hoverbikes as they want.
Mr Segura-Conn said: "They’re going to let us know in the next month or two if they’d like any more.
"If they would like 30 or 40, we’ll make it happen for them."
Hoversurf said the partnership with Dubai Police is the start of "something much bigger".
In a statement, they said: "Hoversurf and Dubai Police understand that this is just the beginning to something much larger.
"A partnership where both see the future is within our grasp and that together we can materialise the human dream of personal flight."