- ITV Report
Faces of First World War fallen to be etched across UK beaches on Remembrance Sunday
Details of a special Armistice Day commemoration taking place across British beaches have been unveiled.
Faces of more than 30 British service people to have died during the First World War will be etched into the sand at a number of UK beaches on Remembrance Sunday.
The Pages of the Sea, commissioned by 14-18 NOW and being overseen by filmmaker Danny Boyle, will mark 100 years since the end of the Great War.
Members of the public have been invited to gather at the beaches during low-tide to watch as the faces are washed away when the sea comes in.
Poet Carol Ann Duffy has written a new poem which will be read by individuals, families and communities during the event.
List of beaches taking part:
- England
- Blackpool, Lancashire
- Brancaster, Norfolk
- Clacton-on-Sea, Essex
- East Looe, Cornwall
- Formby, Merseyside
- Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk
- Lyme Regis, Dorset
- Perranporth, Cornwall
- Porthcurno, Cornwall
- Porthmeor, Cornwall
- Redcar, North Yorkshire
- Roker, Sunderland
- Saunton Sands, Devon
- Seahouses, Northumberland
- Sunny Sands, Folkestone, Kent
- Sutton-on-Sea, Lincolnshire
- Weston-super-Mare, Somerset
- Weymouth, Dorset
- Northern Ireland
- Downhill, Derry/Londonderry
- Murlough, County Down
- Portstewart Strand, Derry/Londonderry
- Republic of Ireland
- Dunree Beach, Donegal
- Scotland
- Ayr, Ayrshire
- Burghead Bay, Moray
- Cula Bay, Benbecula Island, Outer Hebrides
- Scapa Beach, Orkney
- St Ninian’s Beach, Shetland
- West Sands, Fife
- Wales
- Freshwater West, Pembrokeshire
- Colwyn Bay, Conwy
- Swansea
- Ynyslas, Ceredigion
Ahead of the event, Boyle said: "Beaches are truly public spaces, where nobody rules other than the tide.
"They seem the perfect place to gather and say a final goodbye and thank you to those whose lives were taken or forever changed by the First World War."
Jenny Waldman, Director of 14-18 NOW, said: "Danny Boyle has conceived a beautiful, poetic artwork that invites people across the UK to participate in a new informal gesture of remembrance on the centenary of Armistice Day.
"I tis a fitting farewell to all of those who served and were affected by the First World War."
List of service people to be honoured:
- Lance Corporal Arkwright (Blackpool)
- Driver Stephen Hewitt (Brancaster)
- Captain Kenneth Walton Grigson (East Looe)
- Captain John Basil Armitage (Formby)
- Rifleman Kulbir Thapa (Lyme Regis)
- Archie Jewel (Perranporth)
- Lieutenant Richard Charles Graves-Sawle (Porthcurno)
- Captain Edward 'Teddy' Hain (Porthmeor)
- Private Theophilus Jones (Recar)
- Second Lieutenant Hugh Carr (Roker)
- Captain Ralph George Griffiths Cumine-Robson (Saunton Sands)
- Private William Jonas (Seahouses)
- Lieutenant Wilfred Owen (Sunny Sands)
- Lieutenant Basil Perrin Hicks (Sutton-on-Sea)
- Lieutenant Colonel John Hay Maitland Hardyman (Weston-super-Mare)
- Sergeant Stanley Robert McDougall (Weymouth)
- Staff Nurse Rachel Ferguson (Downhill)
- John McCance (Murlough)
- Seaman John Buckley (Dunree Beach)
- Second Lieutenant Walter Tull (Ayr)
- Duncan MacKinnon (Culla Bay)
- Captain Charles Hamilton Sorley (Roseisle Beach)
- Lieutenant Robert William Taylor (Scapa Beach)
- Doctor Elsie Maud Inglis (West Sands)
- Private Ellis Humphrey Evans ‘Hedd Wyn’ (Colwyn Bay)
- Major Charles Alan Smith Morris (Freshwater West)
- Dorothy Mary Watson (Swansea)
- Richard Davies (Ynyslas(