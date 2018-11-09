Faces of First World War fallen to be etched across UK beaches on Remembrance Sunday

Details of a special Armistice Day commemoration taking place across British beaches have been unveiled.

Faces of more than 30 British service people to have died during the First World War will be etched into the sand at a number of UK beaches on Remembrance Sunday.

The Pages of the Sea, commissioned by 14-18 NOW and being overseen by filmmaker Danny Boyle, will mark 100 years since the end of the Great War.

Members of the public have been invited to gather at the beaches during low-tide to watch as the faces are washed away when the sea comes in.

Poet Carol Ann Duffy has written a new poem which will be read by individuals, families and communities during the event.

List of beaches taking part: