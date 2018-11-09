High street turmoil as thousands of shops close in first half of year

High street shops closed at a rate of around 14 a day in the first half of the year, while openings were down a third, a report suggests. Retailers are battling the worst trading conditions for five years, with the growth of internet shopping and business rates blamed for the challenging climate. The rise of “in-home leisure” – people preferring to spend free time and entertain at home rather than go out and about – is also suspected of taking a bite out of earnings. Italian restaurants including Jamie Oliver’s chain are said to have been particularly badly hit by the change, while retailers such as Toys R Us and Maplin have gone to the wall as more people shop online. Ministers have been urged to take concerted action to help Britain’s beleaguered town centres, with experts warning the turmoil is “unlikely to abate”.

A study of 500 high streets by accountants PricewaterhouseCoopers and the Local Data Company found 2,692 stores had vanished in the first six month of the year – roughly 14 a day. The rate is similar to the same period in 2017, although there has been a dramatic fall in the number of openings year-on-year. Compared with 2,342 shops opening their doors in the first six months of last year, there were 1,569 openings between January 1 and June 30. Greater London and the South East were the regions worst hit by closures of chains, followed by the Midlands, the North East and East of England. Wales was the best-performing region, although it still saw a net loss of 22.

