Iceland Christmas advert blocked from TV for being too political

Supermarket Iceland has seen its Christmas advert blocked from TV screens for being too political.

The commercial, voiced by actress Emma Thompson and originally produced by Greenpeace, features a cartoon orangutan and highlights the plight of the rainforest.

The ad ends with the words: "Dedicated to the 25 orangutans we lose every day", telling viewers it is removing palm oil from all its own-label food by the end of the year.

Clearcast, the body which approves or rejects adverts for broadcast on television and video on demand, said it was “concerned” that the commercial “doesn’t comply” with legislation on political advertising.

It added that Greenpeace had “not yet been able to demonstrate compliance in this area”.