- ITV Report
Theresa May pays Armistice tribute in Belgium
Prime Minister Theresa May has paid her respects to those killed in the First World War, during a visit to Mons in Belgium.
Mrs May was joined by Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel for the visit to St Symphorien Military Cemetery in Mons.
She will later visit France to pay tribute alongside French President Emmanuel Macron.
The memorial bears the names of more than 72,000 members of the Armed Forces who died in battle, and holds an annual commemoration for the Missing of the Somme.
A wreath combining poppies and le bleuet, the two national emblems of remembrance for Britain and France, was made for the occasion.