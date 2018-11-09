Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Theresa May pays Armistice tribute in Belgium

Prime Minister Theresa May has visited the St Symphorien Military Cemetery in Mons. Credit: PA

Prime Minister Theresa May has paid her respects to those killed in the First World War, during a visit to Mons in Belgium.

Mrs May was joined by Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel for the visit to St Symphorien Military Cemetery in Mons.

She will later visit France to pay tribute alongside French President Emmanuel Macron.

Prime Minister Theresa May at the St Symphorien Military Cemetery in Mons. Credit: PA

The memorial bears the names of more than 72,000 members of the Armed Forces who died in battle, and holds an annual commemoration for the Missing of the Somme.

A wreath combining poppies and le bleuet, the two national emblems of remembrance for Britain and France, was made for the occasion.

The PM laid a wreath at the grave of George Ellison, the last British soldier to be killed before Armistice in 1918. Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA
The Prime Minister pays her respects. Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA
The message on a wreath placed by Mrs May. Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA
The grave of John Parr, the first British soldier to be killed in 1914. Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA
Prime Minister Theresa May was joined at the St Symphorien Military Cemetery in Mons by Belgian PM Charles Michel. Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA