Jo Johnson quits as transport minister over direction of Brexit negotiations

Transport minister Jo Johnson has resigned over the Government's Brexit direction, arguing that the deal currently in the offing would be a "terrible mistake". Mr Johnson, brother of former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, announced his decision in a letter and video on Friday. The MP for Orpington, who voted Remain in 2016, said that the current situation meant the UK was facing either "years" of economic uncertainty or a no-deal scenario. In recent days, talk has increased that the UK and Brussels are near to striking a deal. Mr Johnson told ITV News that he would back a second referendum because what was on offer was "radically different" to that promised during 2016 campaigning.

"We are barrelling towards an incoherent Brexit that is going to leave us trapped in a subordinate relationship to the EU with no say over rules that will govern huge swathes of our economy," Mr Johnson said in his resignation video. "This is completely unacceptable and unsustainable for a proud democracy such as our own. "So great is the gulf now between what was promised in the referendum campaign and what is on offer in the prime minister's proposed deal that I have had no choice but to submit my resignation." Mr Johnson added that it was "imperative" that the government go back to the people and "check that they are content to proceed on this extraordinary basis". He said: "We will be, instead of in Europe but not run by Europe, we will be out of Europe yet wholly subject to European rules."

MP Jo Johnson is leaving government. Credit: PA

Speaking to ITV News, Mr Johnson said the deal being negotiated would effectively leave Britain a vassal to the EU. "It's not going to deliver trade deals, our ability to strike meaningful trade deals is going to be greatly reduced," he said. "It's not going to lead to us becoming a Singaporean, turbo-charged economy on the edge of Europe - far from it. "We're going to be signing up to all the rules and regulations over which we will not longer have a say."

Jo Johnson is the brother of Boris Johnson. Credit: PA

Mr Johnson's siblings Boris, and his television personality sister Rachel, both tweeted their support. The ex-mayor of London, who himself resigned over Theresa May's Chequers plan, wrote: "Boundless admiration as ever for my brother Jo. "We may not have agreed about Brexit but we are united in dismay at the intellectually and politically indefensible of the UK position. "This is not taking back control. It is a surrender of control. It does not remotely correspond to the mandate of the people in June 2016." A Downing Street spokesman said: "The referendum in 2016 was the biggest democratic exercise in this country's history. We will not under any circumstances have a second referendum. "The Prime Minister thanks Jo Johnson for his work in Government."

The DUP's Arlene Foster has delivered a warning to Theresa May. Credit: PA