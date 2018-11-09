Leicester City to build statue in honour of chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha killed in helicopter crash

Tributes to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha outside the King Power Stadium. Credit: PA

Leicester City are to erect a statue of late chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha outside the King Power Stadium following his death in a helicopter crash last month. Mr Srivaddhanaprabha was killed along with two members of his staff - Kaveporn Punpare and Nusara Suknamai - pilot Eric Swaffer, and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz in the crash following a Leicester match on October 27.

The five victims of the crash.

Mr Srivaddhanaprabha's son, Aiyawatt, made the announcement about the statue less than 24 hours before Saturday's Premier League game against Burnley - Leicester's first home match since the disaster. "We will never be able to repay what he did for us - for me as his son, us as his family, everyone connected to Leicester City and beyond - but we are committed to honouring his memory and upholding his legacy," Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha wrote in a souvenir programme for Saturday's match. "Our continued growth as a club, our state-of-the-art new training ground and our planned stadium expansion will help realise his vision for Leicester City. "I plan to commission a statue of my father, for outside King Power Stadium, as a permanent and fitting tribute to the man that made it all possible. "He will forever be in our hearts. He will never be forgotten."

Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha lays a wreath down outside the King Power Stadium. Credit: PA

Earlier on Friday, Leicester begun the difficult task of moving tributes to Mr Srivaddhanaprabha - including flowers, shirts and poems - from outside the North Stand to a designated memorial area close to the accident site on the other side of the stadium. Some tributes will be kept for a pitchside display for Saturday's match while others will be collected and preserved with the intention to incorporate them into the planned redevelopment and expansion of King Power Stadium.

Tributes to Mr Srivaddhanaprabha are moved close to the crash site. Credit: PA