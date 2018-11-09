Man shot after deadly knife rampage and car explosion in Melbourne

Police in Melbourne have shot a man who killed one person and injured two others in a knife attack on a busy street.

The man is believed to have crashed a car, which then burst into flames, before embarking on a violent rampage on Friday afternoon.

Video footage circulating on social media showed the individual in question repeatedly lashing out with the weapon at officers confronting him.

Police were armed with tasers, but video showed the man fall to the ground as he was shot in the chest - leaving him in a critical condition.

Victoria Police said afterwards that there was no known link to terrorism at this stage.