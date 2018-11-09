- ITV Report
Man shot after deadly knife rampage and car explosion in Melbourne
Police in Melbourne have shot a man who killed one person and injured two others in a knife attack on a busy street.
The man is believed to have crashed a car, which then burst into flames, before embarking on a violent rampage on Friday afternoon.
Video footage circulating on social media showed the individual in question repeatedly lashing out with the weapon at officers confronting him.
Police were armed with tasers, but video showed the man fall to the ground as he was shot in the chest - leaving him in a critical condition.
Victoria Police said afterwards that there was no known link to terrorism at this stage.
The incident took place around 4.20 pm on Bourke Street, a busy shopping street in central Melbourne.
A number of people managed to take videos of the attack, which showed a victim lying on the ground, the car burning and the assailant confronting police before being shot.
During the attack, the man could be seen taking several swings at one of the officers.
Two people, apparently members of public - one with a shopping trolley - could be seen attempting to stop him.
Superintendent David Clayton said investigators were "keeping an open mind".
He told a press conference at the scene: "Nearby police quickly responded to the incident.
As they got out of the car they were confronted by a male brandishing a knife and threatening them.
"At the same time passers-by were calling out that members of the public had been stabbed.
Police shot the male in the chest and he is now in a critical condition under guard at hospital.
"Three people have been stabbed. Unfortunately one is deceased at the scene. Two other victims are currently in hospital."