May faces renewed Brexit pressure after surprise ministerial resignation

Theresa May was facing fresh Brexit pressure on a number of fronts after a surprise ministerial resignation left Tory wounds on EU withdrawal exposed again.

Jo Johnson’s decision to quit as transport minister saw pro-EU and arch-Brexiteers in the Conservative Party unite to attack the Prime Minister’s stance.

Mrs May also had to deal with a challenge from Northern Ireland’s DUP whose support she needs to command a Commons majority.

Mr Johnson’s dramatic move to exit Government, four months after his brother Boris dealt Mrs May a political blow by walking out of Cabinet, took Westminster by surprise.

However, his call for a new Brexit referendum was attacked by Mrs May’s supporters.

Children and Families Minister Nadhim Zahawi cautioned against a new poll, telling the BBC such a move would “unleash forces that no politician… would actually know where it would end up”.

He added: “In the sense that if you betray the British people where they no longer believe in democracy… you don’t know what the consequences are.”