Sir David Attenborough to voice Netflix nature series Our Planet

The series was filmed across 50 countries. Credit: PA

Sir David Attenborough will narrate a new Netflix documentary series that he says will take viewers on a "spectacular journey". The naturalist and broadcaster will lend his voice to eight-part series Our Planet, which will showcase the planet's most precious species and fragile habitats in new ways using the latest in 4k camera technology. The series, filmed in 50 countries in all continents across four years, will premiere on the streaming service on April 5, 2019, in more than 190 countries.

Described by Netflix as an "ambitious" undertaking, Our Planet was created in collaboration with leading conservation organisation WWF and Silverback Films, whose director Alastair Fothergill created the BBC's Planet Earth and Blue Planet natural history series.

Our Planet will take viewers on a spectacular journey of discovery showcasing the beauty and fragility of our natural world. Today we have become the greatest threat to the health of our home, but there's still time for us to address the challenges we've created, if we act now. We need the world to pay attention. Our Planet brings together some of the world's best filmmakers and conservationists, and I'm delighted to help bring this important story to millions of people worldwide. – Sir David Attenborough

More than 600 members of crew captured more than three-and-a-half thousand filming days, focusing on the diversity of Earth's habitats, including the remote Arctic wilderness and the vast landscapes of Africa. Netflix hopes that its partnership with WWF will inspire viewers to learn more about the natural world and understand its importance. Fothergill said: "Our Planet is our most ambitious endeavour to date, we hope it will inspire and delight hundreds of millions of people across the world so they can understand our planet, and the environmental threat it faces, as never before. "The crew have ventured to all corners of the globe to capture breathtaking natural history sequences, and using the latest filming technology to bring these never-filmed-before moments into people's homes."

A still from Our Planet. Credit: PA