- ITV Report
-
The young faces of UK knife crime
Following a spate of recent stabbings an investigation by ITV News has discovered that at least 35 people under the age of 20 have died so far this year.
The youngest victim was just eight years old. Many others were still at school. But our figures also reveal that in almost one third of those cases, no-one has been charged.
- January 3rd 2018: Harun Jama,16, died in Oxford
- January 14th 2018: Rezwan Ali, 19, died in Walsall
- January 20th 2018: Mylee Billingham, 8, died in Walsall
- February 3rd 2018: Hasan Ozcan,19, died in London
- February 11th 2018: Sabri Chibani,19, died in London
- February 14th 2018: Lord Promise Nkenda,17, died in London
- February 18th 2018: Lewis Blackman, 19, died in London
- February 20th 2018: Abdikarim Hassan, 18, died in London
- February 22nd 2018: Aazan Kaleem, 18, died in Luton
- February 23rd 2018: Jordan Carter, 18, died in Hertfordshire
- March 14th 2018: Lyndon Davis,18, died in London
- April 4th 2018: Israel Ogunsola,18, died in London
- April 12th 2018: An 18-year-old, who the family have requested not to be named, died in Scotland
- April 16th 2018: Sami Sidhom,18, died in London
- May 14th 2018: Fabian Kacica,19, died in Essex
- May 17th 2018: Ozell Pemberton,16, died in Sutton Coldfield
- May 22nd 2018: Ryan Jowle,19, died in Sheffield
- May 24th 2018: Samuel Baker, 15, died in Sheffield
- May 25th 2018: Louis-Ryan Menezes,17, died in Northampton
- May 28th 2018: Ella Dalby, 11, died in Gloucestershire
- May 29th 2018: Keelan Wilson, 15, died in Wolverhampton
- June 6th 2018: Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, died in Suffolk
- June 23rd 2018: Jordan Douherty, 15, died in London
- July 3rd 2018: Daniel Gee-Jamieson, 16, died in Liverpool
- July 10th 2018: Risaan Udayakumar, 18, died in Hertfordshire
- July 12th 2018: Katrina Makunova, 17, died in London
- July 25th 2018: Lucy McHugh, 14, died in Southampton
- July 25th 2018: Latwaan Griffiths, 18, died in London
- September 7th 2018: Eddie O'Rourke, 18, died in Cheshire
- September 16th 2018: Cemeren Yilmaz, 16, died in Bedford
- October 10th 2018: Ethan Nedd-Bruce, 18, died in London
- October 27th 2018: Jamie Brown, 17, died in Halifax
- November 2nd 2018: Jay Hughes, 15, died in London
- November 2nd 2018: Malcolm Mide-Madariola, 17, died in London.
- November 5th 2018: John Ogunjobi, 16, died in London