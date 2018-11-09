World Cup and heatwave boost UK economy by 0.6% in third quarter

The UK economy grew by 0.6% during the third quarter, but cracks are beginning to show as consumers cut back on spending.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that the figure represents the fastest quarterly growth since the final quarter of 2016, when the economy expanded by 0.7%.

Growth was primarily driven by strong retail sales during the World Cup and a recovery in construction in July, when monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was 0.3% higher.

August and September were both flat, confirming economists' fears that the heatwave's boost to the economy faded towards the end of the summer.

Rob Kent-Smith, head of national accounts, said: "The economy saw a strong summer, although longer term economic growth remained subdued. There are some signs of weakness in September with slowing retail sales and a fall back in domestic car purchases.

"However, car manufacture for export grew across the quarter, boosting factory output."

The pound was largely unmoved following the news, trading 0.3% down versus the US dollar at 1.30 and flat against the euro at 1.14.

Growth in construction and manufacturing output picked up in the third quarter following a weak start to the year, when building projects were delayed by adverse weather conditions.