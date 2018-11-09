UK Weather Forecast: Amber weather warning issued for southwest Wales

Today:A bright morning, with some showery rain in the south and west. This will slowly ease but heavy rain and strong to gale force winds will spread eastwards during the afternoon, reaching central parts of England and Scotland by evening.

Tonight:Widespread heavy rain and strong, locally gale force winds at first will clear eastwards during the early hours. Scattered blustery showers will follow, most frequent and heavy in the west.

Saturday:Sunny spells and heavy, blustery showers, possibly with hail and thunder. The showers most frequent in the south and west in the morning, but spreading into central parts after midday.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:Staying unsettled and breezy with showers or some longer spells of rain, particularly in the west and south. Best of any sunshine in the north and east. Drier on Tuesday.