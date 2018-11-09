UK Weather Forecast: Heavy rain and gale force winds sweep eastwards. Weather warnings in force!

This Evening and Tonight:Heavy rain and strong winds, locally gale to severe gale at first, will move east clearing all but the far northeast of Scotland by dawn. Scattered blustery showers will follow, most frequent and heavy in the north and west.

Saturday:Sunny spells and heavy, blustery showers, possibly with hail and thunder. The showers most frequent in the south and west in the morning, but spreading to other parts later. Mild.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:Staying unsettled and breezy with showers or some longer spells of rain, particularly in the west and south. Best of any sunshine in the north and east. Drier on Tuesday.