Weather: Bright morning with rain later for many

It's a bright morning for many, although there's outbreaks of showery rain the west and one or two showers elsewhere.

The showers will peter out, and the rain will also tend to fizzle out through the morning, although it will edge eastwards as it does so.

However, it's all change later on, as heavy rain and strong to gale force winds will spread eastwards during the afternoon, reaching central parts of England and Scotland by evening.

Maximum temperatures today close to 15 Celsius (59F).