What the papers say – November 9

Brexit horse-trading, the decline of the high street, flu jabs and Strictly are on Friday’s front pages. Leading with Brexit, The Times says the Prime Minister has been accused of breaking a promise to her DUP allies over potential customs arrangements after Britain leaves the EU.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the EU is demanding access for fishing fleets to UK waters while a full deal is agreed.

According to The Independent, the EU expects UK growth to be the weakest of the 28 member states over the next two years.

Meanwhile the Metro leads with Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab’s admission he did not fully understanding how reliant UK trade in goods is on the Dover-Calais crossing.

The Guardian leads with figures that show the number of shops, pubs and restaurants lying empty rocketed by more than 4,400 in the first half of 2018.

A shortage of flu jabs has left thousands of over-65s unable to get vaccinated, with issue blamed on problems with the roll-out of a new, more effective injection, the Daily Mail reports.

The Daily Express leads with a warning that prescriptions for diabetics are now costing the NHS in England more than £1 billion a year.

The Sun reports on a disharmonious episode involving a Strictly Come Dancing couple.

The story also leads the Daily Star.

And the Daily Mirror reports that Simon Cowell has bought out £10 million of Sir Philip Green’s shares held in his production company, Syco.