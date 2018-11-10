At least nine dead as Paradise and Malibu hit by California wildfires

Video report by ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore

Nine people have been killed and thousands of homes and businesses destroyed in devastating wildfires across California. All those who died were killed in the northern Californian town of Paradise, which has been completely leveled by the blaze. In the south of the state, a separate fire caused devastation in the beach resort of Malibu, which is home to many celebrities. The town of Thousand Oaks, where 12 people were killed by a gunman earlier this week, was also threatened by the flames.

The town of Paradise has been completely leveled by the blaze. Credit: AP

More than 250,000 people have been ordered to evacuate their homes as the fires spread. President Donald Trump issued an emergency declaration providing federal funds for affected areas. Four of those who died in Paradise were found in their cars, while others were outside their vehicles or homes after a desperate attempt to evacuate the area. Another 35 people were reported missing and three firefighters have been injured. Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said it was “the worst-case scenario", adding: “It is what we feared for a long time."

The evacuation order set off an exodus in which many frantic motorists got stuck in gridlocked traffic. Many abandoned their vehicles to flee on foot as the flames bore down on all sides. “The fire was so close I could feel it in my car through rolled up windows,” said Rita Miller, who fled Paradise with her disabled mother. The town, situated on a ridge between two valleys, was a popular retirement community, raising concerns about elderly and immobile residents who have been reported missing. On the outskirts of town, Patrick Knuthson, a fourth-generation resident, said only two of the 22 homes that once stood on his street are still there. “The fire burned from one house, to the next house, to the next house until they were pretty much all gone,” Knuthson said.

Scorched vehicles in Paradise. Credit: AP

Abandoned, charred vehicles cluttered the main road through Paradise, with most of its buildings in ruin. A thick, yellow haze from the fire hung in the air and gave the appearance of twilight in the middle of the day. Around 500 miles south of Paradise, flames raced through Malibu as winds gusted up to 50mph. Among those whose homes were at risk were celebrities including Kim Kardashian West and Lady Gaga. West tweeted that she and her family were "all safe", while Lady Gaga said she, like many others, was "wondering if my home will burst into flames".

Celebrity website TMZ reported that Caitlyn Jenner's home was among those destroyed on Friday. Her publicist said Jenner was safe. Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, who directed Oscar-winning movie The Shape of Water, said he had evacuated his home, abandoning his “Bleak House” museum collection of fantasy and horror memorabilia.

The wildfire has also destroyed the the famous TV and movie production location known as "Western Town" at the historic Paramount Ranch, where the series “Westworld” is filmed. The City of Malibu tweeted that the Woolsey Fire was still uncontained and mandatory evacuations for the area's 12,000 residents were still in effect. There were long lines of traffic heading away from Malibu as people fled the fire. Firefighters pleaded with people to heed mandatory evacuation orders. Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen said some firefighters were “literally pulling people out of burning homes.” “Even though the wind has died down, stay on guard,” he urged. “We’re in the seventh year of a drought. Our weather conditions out there, and our fuel conditions are absolutely right for fire...when we ask you to leave, please leave early.”