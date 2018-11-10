Jo Johnson hints at more resignations over Theresa May’s Brexit plans

Jo Johnson has signalled that more ministers may be poised to quit over Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plans.

Mr Johnson, whose bombshell resignation as transport minister took Westminster by surprise, said if other senior Tories followed suit “good on them”.

Calling for a second referendum to be held on Brexit, Mr Johnson denounced the choice between Mrs May’s deal plans or a no-deal scenario as a “failure of British statecraft on a scale unseen since the Suez crisis” that had left Britain facing “vassalage” or “chaos”.

Asked whether other ministers should quit over the issue, Mr Johnson told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think this is so important that it’s up to MPs to take a stand.

“I’ve done so, if others feel that it’s right for them to do so, good on them.”

He added: “It’s for each MP to come to his or her own view.

“This is one of the most momentous questions we will ever face in our political careers.

“And everybody is thinking very hard about it.