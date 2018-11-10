May faces struggle to keep Brexit plans on track amid Tory tensions

Theresa May is battling to keep her Brexit agenda on track as she faces growing Tory tensions and reports of opposition from Brussels to a key part of withdrawal plans.

With the shock resignation of pro-Europe transport minister Jo Johnson continuing to cause ructions in Tory ranks, the Prime Minister is running out of time to seal an EU exit deal.

Hope of getting the Cabinet to sign off on Brexit deal proposals this week appeared to be rapidly receding as it was reported the EU had rejected UK plans for an independent arbitration clause that could allow the UK to quit a backstop deal on the Northern Ireland border.

With both pro and anti-withdrawal Tories becoming more vocal in their opposition to Mrs May’s stance, arch-Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg called on the PM to change tack.

He urged Mrs May to end the deadlock by paying the EU £20 billion to secure a “no deal plus” arrangement with the bloc after withdrawal.