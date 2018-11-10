Merkel and Macron join hands to remember First World War soldiers

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel remembered those killed in the war. Credit: PA

The leaders of former enemies France and Germany have joined together to remember soldiers killed in the First World War ahead of the centenary of the Armistice. Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron stood together at the site north of Paris where the defeated Germans and the Allies signed the agreement that ended the 1914-18 war. After the German chancellor briefly snuggled her head into the neck of the French president, the two went inside a replica of the train carriage where the Armistice was reached and put their names in a guestbook.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel sign a guest book inside a replica of the train carriage. Credit: Philippe Wojazer/AP

Mr Macron then took Mrs Merkel’s hand in his, again highlighting the changes on the continent where two world wars were fought in the 20th century. “Our Europe has been at peace for 73 years. There is no precedent for it, and it is at peace because we willed it and first and foremost, because Germany and France wanted it,” he said. The open show of affection was a welcome moment for Mr Macron. Earlier on Saturday, the French leader had a somewhat awkward meeting with US President Donald Trump. As Air Force One landed in Paris on Friday night, Mr Trump wrote on Twitter he had been “very” insulted by comments Mr Macron made in the days before that he considered anti-American. A century ago, the entry of US troops into World War One tipped the momentum toward its allies, including France and Britain. Even as he embarked on two days of observances for the November 11, 1918 armistice, Mr Trump said the United States now bears far too much of the burden to defend the West.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel lay a wreath of flowers during the ceremony. Credit: Michel Euler/AP