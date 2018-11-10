Number of workers earning less than living wage increasing, study claims

Nearly half a million people are earning less than the living wage in Scotland, according to a report.

Analysis of the Scottish labour market indicates that 470,000 people are now earning less than the living wage of £8.75 per hour.

It represents an increase of 53,000 on the 417,000 people cited in the report for 2012.

The hourly living wage rate for adults in 2012 was set at £7.20.

The study suggests that the health and education sectors have seen the largest increase in the number of people earning less than the living wage.

In health and social work services, 67 employees were earning less than the living wage in 2018 – an increase of 46% on the 46 people in 2012.

In education, 25 people were recorded as earning under the living wage – the number increased by 28% to 32 people in 2018.

In the accommodation and food services sector, 70 were earning less than the living wage in 2012. In 2018, this figure increased by 26% to 88.