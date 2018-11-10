- ITV Report
-
One-year-old among four killed in Sheffield crash after police chase
A one-year-old boy is among four people who have died following a crash between a people carrier and a car in Sheffield on Friday night, police have said.
Moments before the crash, the VW Golf involved in the collision was being chased by police.
Three men travelling in the Golf, aged 23, 17 and 18, have been arrested.
South Yorkshire Police said two men aged 35 and 50, one of whom was the driver, and a 41-year-old woman, all travelling in the VW Touran people carrier were pronounced dead at the scene. The one-year-old boy was also in the Touran and was pronounced dead at hospital.
Three other passengers in the car were also injured, including a three-year-old girl who was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A 22-year-old woman remains in a critical condition in hospital and a second woman is in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
The three men in the Golf suffered minor injuries.
Police said the crash happened in the Darnall area of Sheffield just after 8.50pm.
"A black VW Golf travelling along Main Road was involved in a collision with a black VW Touran people carrier, travelling towards Darnall preparing to turn right on to Bannham Road," a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said.
As the Golf was being pursued before the collision, a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore said her thoughts were "with the families of the victims who have lost loved ones during this incredibly tragic incident".
“A high number of resources were deployed to the scene last night, with officers from all of the emergency services working through the night and into this morning to assist," she said.
"Our priority now is to support the victims’ families and those affected, and work hard to determine the exact circumstances around what happened."
Main Road is expected to remain closed for most of the day as investigations take place.
Police asked for anyone with information on what happened or who may have dashcam footage of the collision to get by calling 101 quoting incident number 741 of November 9, 2018.