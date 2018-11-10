One-year-old among four killed in Sheffield crash after police chase

A one-year-old boy is among four people who have died following a crash between a people carrier and a car in Sheffield on Friday night, police have said.

Moments before the crash, the VW Golf involved in the collision was being chased by police.

Three men travelling in the Golf, aged 23, 17 and 18, have been arrested.

South Yorkshire Police said two men aged 35 and 50, one of whom was the driver, and a 41-year-old woman, all travelling in the VW Touran people carrier were pronounced dead at the scene. The one-year-old boy was also in the Touran and was pronounced dead at hospital.

Three other passengers in the car were also injured, including a three-year-old girl who was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 22-year-old woman remains in a critical condition in hospital and a second woman is in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The three men in the Golf suffered minor injuries.

Police said the crash happened in the Darnall area of Sheffield just after 8.50pm.