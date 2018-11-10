Point of View: How I became the world’s first triple amputee rescue diver

Point of View is an ITV News series where we invite people to share their opinion on stories and issues that matter to them.

Army veteran Josh Boggi has achieved a lot since being blown up on New Year's Eve, 2010.

He lost both his legs and his right arm after he stepped on an improvised explosive device during his third tour of Afghanistan.

Since sustaining those horrific injuries, he has thrown himself into challenge after challenge.

He learned to walk again on prosthetic legs. He took up cycling and rowing, winning medals at Prince Harry’s Invictus Games for injured troops.

And now, with the support of the charity Deptherapy - which trains injured veterans in Scuba diving - he has become the world’s first triple amputee PADI qualified rescue diver.