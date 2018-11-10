Theresa May's deal looks dead even before it's born

Pity Olly Robbins and Sabine Weyand, who are as we speak negotiating a Brexit deal for their respective bosses, Theresa May and the EU27.

Because following the resignation of Jo Johnson, it is now clearer than ever that the deal they will probably agree this weekend, to be put to the Cabinet on Monday (or at the very latest on Tuesday), will be rejected by Parliament.

They are straining every one of their intellectual sinews to reach an agreement that is almost impossible given the ideological gulf between them, on how to keep open the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

And when they succeed through the application of sophistry on a Herculean scale, what then?

British MPs will spit on the fruits of their toil and then incinerate it.

As an exercise in futility it is Pinteresque.

Their putative compact is detested by Leavers and Remainers for almost identical reasons - they see it as giving the EU too much control over our future economic destiny.

What the arch Brexiter Jacob Rees-Mogg described as the flaws in the expected deal on my programme on Wednesday was almost identical to the critique of arch Remainer Johnson in his resignation statement yesterday.

They both employ the archaic term "vassalage" to depict May's arrangement with the EU - a shorthand for being forced to follow EU rules for the standards to be followed by manufacturing and the City, in order to secure inferior access to the EU's single market to that we enjoy at the the moment.