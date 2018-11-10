Thousands of Leicester City fans take part in '5,000-1 walk' in memory of helicopter crash victims

Credit: PA

By ITV News Multimedia Producer Kavi Patel

Thousands of people are taking part in a march through Leicester to remember those who died in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium last month. Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was killed along with two members of staff - Kaveporn Punpare and Nusara Suknamai - pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz in the crash after the match against West Ham on October 27. Saturday's walk is taking place from Jubilee Square to the football ground ahead of Leicester’s match against Burnley, their first home game since the crash.

From dressing up as foxes to being covered head-to-toe in blue, those taking part showed their support for the club. Burnley fans were also invited to join the mass tribute. The march was organised by season ticket holder Craig Elliot, whose daughters came up with the idea. Megan and Casey hoped 5,000 people would attend the "5000/1 walk", named to reflect Leicester's odds of winning the title when they won the Premier League in 2015/16. The schoolgirls said: “It’s important to show respect to Vichai because he’s been the greatest chairman ever”. Season ticket holder Sam Carruthers is one of the thousands taking part. He said: "I'm attending the remembrance walk today as a small gesture of respect and thanks to the Srivaddhanaprabha family. “Vichai transformed our club and led us to unimaginable heights: the 2015/16 campaign and the following UEFA Champions League journey was like a dream.”

Five people, including chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, were killed in the crash.

He added: “More than this though, Vichai has reminded us that we are all a family, and his legacy is a unique unity between the players, staff, fans and citizens of Leicester. “For those reasons, being able to pay my respects by standing with fellow Foxes today in remembrance of our chairman means everything. “Finally, and most importantly for me, Vichai has reminded the football world to dream again.

Julie Robertshaw and her family took part in the march. Credit: ITV News

Julie Robertshaw is another Leicester fan who has come with her family to pay tribute to Vichai. She said: “He’s been phenomenal for the club and it’s so sad what’s happened. “He was young, I’m just so glad I’ve been able to make it here with the whole family."

Credit: ITV News

Credit: ITV News

The club has announced that a statue of the late chairman will be put up outside the King Power Stadium. Volunteers moved tributes, flowers and shirts from outside the ground ahead of Saturday’s walk. Players and staff flew to Bangkok after Saturday's 1-0 win at Cardiff to attend Mr Srivaddhanaprabha's funeral and returned on Tuesday. Boss Claude Puel admitted preparations for the Burnley game had been difficult after a 12,000-mile round trip but said it was important to the players to pay their respects. Fans will be given commemorative scarves, pin badges, clappers and programmes on Saturday, while the players will wear shirts with Mr Srivaddhanaprabha's name embroidered on. Also at the game, a special "Tribute to Khun Vichai" video will be shown on the big screens inside the ground.