Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron seek to ease tension before WWI anniversary

President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron have sought to ease tensions over comments by both leaders that threatened to cast a shadow over a weekend marking 100 years since the end of World War One.

The American and French leaders, who have had somewhat of an up-and-down relationship, worked to project unity of opinion over whether Europe should create an army of its own.

Mr Trump said comments by the French president were "insulting" - but President Macron’s office said the US leader misunderstood the comments.

Mr Macron said in an interview earlier this week that Europe needs to protect itself against “China, Russia and even the United States” in terms of cyberspace.

Later, President Macron reiterated that Europe needs to build up its own military because it can no longer depend on the US for defence.