Trump condemned for cancelling France cemetery visit due to weather

Video report by ITV News Europe editor James Mates

Donald Trump has come under fire for cancelling a visit to a cemetery in France due to rain. The US president was due to visit Belleau to pay respects to American soldiers killed during the First World War. However, the White House cancelled the trip because of bad weather which grounded the presidential helicopter that was due to fly him to the cemetery about a two-hour drive east of Paris. The president sent a delegation that included chief of staff John Kelly instead.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

David Frum, once a speechwriter for President George W Bush, tweeted that he thought it was “incredible” that a president would not pay respects to the US servicemen who died in France during the First World War. Mr Trump is due to visit a different cemetery on Sunday. Meanwhile one appointment Trump did attend was a meeting with French president Emmanuel Macron, in which the two sought to ease tensions over comments that threatened to cast a shadow over a weekend marking 100 years since the end of World War One.

Trump and Macron gave a thumbs up when the US president arrived. Credit: AP

The American and French leaders, who have had somewhat of an up-and-down relationship, worked to project unity of opinion over whether Europe should create an army of its own.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.