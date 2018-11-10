What the papers say – November 10

A “crisis” for Theresa May after Jo Johnson quit the Cabinet over her Brexit plan and demanded a second referendum tops most of the Saturday papers.

Boris Johnson’s brother issued an uncompromising assessment of the Prime Minister’s attempt to pull together a deal with EU, warning the country faced a choice between “vassalage” or the “chaos” from crashing out.

Remain-backing Jo Johnson said he agreed with his Brexiteer sibling, who quit as foreign secretary over the plans in July, and branded Mrs May’s deal being hammered out with Brussels a “terrible mistake”, the Daily Mail reports.