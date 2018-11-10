Woman left with serious burns after acid attack in Edinburgh

A woman is in hospital with serious burns after a masked attacker threw a corrosive substance in her face.

The victim was attacked on the doorstep of a property in Captain’s Road, in south-east Edinburgh, at around 8.40pm on Friday.

Police Scotland said a man wearing a dark hooded tracksuit threw the substance over the 37-year-old when she answered the door.

She suffered serious burns to her face and neck and is continuing to receive treatment from medics.