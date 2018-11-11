Armistice centenary: Silences observed in Australia and New Zealand

Crowds have fallen silent across Australia and New Zealand to commemorate the centenary of the Armistice.

Tens of thousands of Australians and New Zealanders gave their lives in the First World War.

Thousands gathered for a national service of remembrance at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, where Prime Minister Scott Morrison led a minute’s silence at 11am (midnight Saturday GMT).

In Sydney, crowds gathered at the Anzac Memorial, an extension of which was unveiled by the Duke of Sussex during his recent trip with Meghan, while there was also a service at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne.