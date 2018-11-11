- ITV Report
Armistice Day: Sand portraits drawn on beaches across UK
The faces of more than 30 British service people who died during World War One have been etched into the sand at a number of beaches to commemorate the centenary of the Armistice.
The portraits, part of filmmaker Danny Boyle’s UK-wide 'Pages of the Sea' project, were drawn into the sand and then washed away by the tide.
On beaches from Cornwall to the Shetland Isles, and Pembrokeshire to Donegal, portraits of the fallen were sculpted in the sand, to say thank you for their sacrifice before a collective goodbye.